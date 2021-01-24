PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The beginning of the winter season has been fairly quiet across the area, without any legitimate snow coming before Christmas. The Eyewitness News Weather Team continues to learn more about the potential for snow and wintry mix across the area to start the work week and the region is now looking at a possible second system forming that could run through parts of the region late in the work week.

At this point, there is a good agreement that a winter storm will move into and through the region Monday evening through Tuesday night.

While a majority of Monday will be dry, clouds will increase throughout the afternoon.

Afternoon highs stayed in the 30s all weekend, temperatures will moderate closer to normal Monday as well, as temperatures climb back to near 40.

While it doesn’t seem overly important it could affect the type of precipitation we see at the start of the event. The region should start to see precipitation arrive across southwest portions of the area heading into the evening on Monday, likely around 6 to 7 p.m.

This initial round is likely to be a rain and snow mix across South Delaware and east toward the Jersey Shore.

The northern progression of the precipitation shield will be slow as the system will lack upper-level support and will be fighting low-level dry air.

This means Philadelphia, and many of the close suburbs, will not likely see the mix until the overnight hours — possibly even after midnight on Tuesday.

By daybreak on Tuesday, a messy wintry mix should have overtaken a vast majority of the region.

The initial precipitation for Philadelphia and immediate suburbs is likely to be snow and sleet, with possibly some freezing rain mixing in at times as well.

Temperatures will remain cold enough in Upper Bucks and Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos that snow will be the primary form of precipitation as the system moves in.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, the system will continue to fight disorganization, dry air and an intrusion of mid-level, warm air into the region.

This will lead to overall light, and at times somewhat scattered, precipitation during the daytime hours on Tuesday. The overnight sleet and snow mix, in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs, will transition to more freezing rain or drizzle and sleet on Tuesday afternoon — with a limited chance for plain rain to mix in at times.

As you head south toward the Jersey Shore, we can expect all rain on Tuesday.

Farther to the north where temperatures will continue to remain colder, snow and sleet will be likely even during the daytime hours of Tuesday.

Temperatures will once more dip in the evening and overnight Tuesday into Wednesday as the system starts to rapidly depart the area.

Before the low completely exits the region, another quick transition will be possible from the freezing rain and drizzle to all sleet and snow in Philadelphia.

The low should be gone, taking all the messy wintry mix with it — slightly after midnight on Wednesday.

Snow amounts with this system will be fairly light thanks to the limited moisture and the disorganized nature of the whole storm.

Overall, a slushy coating to 2 inches of snow and sleet will be possible by Tuesday night across Philadelphia and the suburbs.

Where snow or sleet will be the primary form of precipitation and we do not see any change to freezing rain, amounts could be slightly higher.

This means parts of Upper Bucks and Berks Counties, the Lehigh Valley and Poconos could possibly see as much as 3 inches of snow or slightly more in localized spots of higher terrains.

While freezing rain or drizzle will be light during the duration of this storm, even a little ice accumulation could make for very slick conditions on the roads, particularly if on top of fallen snow.

Travel will likely be difficult across most of the region from Monday night through Tuesday.

Another storm system will be possible later this week with a chance for snow on Thursday.

The Eyewitness News Weather Team is tracking this system.

Stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team for continuing coverage.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

New Jersey Identifies Its First Two Cases Of COVID-19 UK Variant

Blake Davis Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old In North Philly

Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?