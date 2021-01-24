CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia will open six specialized service regional centers on Monday. The centers will operate out of six schools for students with special needs.

The centers will determine student eligibility for special education support and services.

“We remain focused on strengthening educational supports for our students with special needs while schools remain virtual,” Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr. said “Parents, teachers, administrators, and staff have continued to adjust and be creative to best support our students with diverse needs. Opening these centers is a crucial next step to help us evaluate and meet their needs during these challenging times.”

The six centers are located at:

West Philadelphia High School
4901 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139

Arts Academy At Benjamin Rush
11081 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154

Martin Luther King High School
6100 Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138

Thomas A. Edison High School
151 West Luzerne Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140

Strawberry Mansion High School
3133 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132

Creative and Performing Arts High School
901 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, officials said.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Philadelphia Weather: Wintry Mess Takes Aim At Delaware Valley Early This Week

Parents Could Receive Monthly Payments With Expanded Child Tax Credit

Five More New Jersey Residents, Including Corrections Officer Marissa Suarez, Arrested For Role In US Capitol Riots