PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The School District of Philadelphia will open six specialized service regional centers on Monday. The centers will operate out of six schools for students with special needs.
The centers will determine student eligibility for special education support and services.
“We remain focused on strengthening educational supports for our students with special needs while schools remain virtual,” Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr. said “Parents, teachers, administrators, and staff have continued to adjust and be creative to best support our students with diverse needs. Opening these centers is a crucial next step to help us evaluate and meet their needs during these challenging times.”
The six centers are located at:
West Philadelphia High School
4901 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Arts Academy At Benjamin Rush
11081 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154
Martin Luther King High School
6100 Stenton Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19138
Thomas A. Edison High School
151 West Luzerne Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140
Strawberry Mansion High School
3133 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Creative and Performing Arts High School
901 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place, officials said.
