PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A crash in Philadelphia’s Torresdale neighborhood has left a police officer injured. The crash involved a police motorcycle and a car just before 5 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of State Road and Linden Avenue.
The officer is undergoing treatment at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital but there is no word on the extent of the officer’s injuries.
