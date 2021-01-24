BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Police rushed to a Burlington County neighborhood after reports of a shooting involving multiple people. Investigators were called to the corner of Ivy and Dogwood Roads in Edgewater Park early Sunday morning.
We’re told the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating after a body may have been discovered inside a car at that home.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
