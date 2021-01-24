PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 18-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting on SEPTA’s southbound subway platform below ground in Center City. Philadelphia police said it happened just after 8 p.m. at 15th and Market Streets.

Police said the man was shot once in the buttocks while he was waiting on the subway platform.

Authorities said he was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition.

According to police, a weapon was recovered but investigators have not located the shooter.

Elsewhere in the city, police said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the face and chest around 3 p.m. at 13th and Arch Streets. The victim was placed in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital.

A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left three men in the hospital earlier Sunday.

Police said that incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of South 65th Street. Two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old man were hospitalized.

There are no arrests in any of the incidents at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

