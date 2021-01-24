PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials in Burlington County are investigating after two men were fatally shot at a birthday celebration in Edgewater Park Township early Sunday morning. Police say approximately 10 people gathered at a home on the 200 block of Dogwood Road to celebrate a birthday Saturday night.
Officers were called to the house just before 1 a.m. and discovered the bodies of 29-year-old James Gist III, of Westampton, and 29-year-old Marcus Thompson, of Willingboro. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims were the only people struck by gunfire.
The motive for the shooting is being investigated and no arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information should contact the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
