MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A fire has damaged a home in Montgomery County’s Wyncote area. Firefighters rushed to the 1400 block of Clements Road around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
They had the flames under control in less than a half hour.
There are no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
