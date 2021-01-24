CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cleanup underway after a car crashed into a Northeast Philadelphia convenience store. The crash caused serious damage to the Country Farm Convenience Store.

The crash happened at the corner of Torresdale Avenue and Robbins Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

