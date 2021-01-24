NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — A life-saving trip. Nearly 90 dogs rescued from an overcrowded Louisiana shelter arrived at New Castle Airport in Delaware on Sunday.
The Brandywine Valley SPCA saved the dogs.
The dogs were taken to the SPCA campuses in New Castle, Georgetown, and West Chester.
Officials said they will now work to find the dogs forever families, and that this is just the beginning.
“The real difference that’s happening here today is that this is the first of a year-long project where we are going to help a rural community in Louisiana go from 20% life saving to 90% life saving by the end of the year,” Linda Torelli with the Brandywine SPCA said.
Officials said this is one of the only projects of its kind happening across the country.
