MILFORD, Del. (CBS/AP) — Authorities in Delaware are investigating the death of an elderly man who was struck by a motorcycle while trying to cross a road outside his home in Sussex County. State police said the accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said an 85-year-old Milford resident had pulled into his driveway on Log Cabin Road and began crossing the road toward his mailbox when he was struck near the center of the roadway by the motorcycle.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 24-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
