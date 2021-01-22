PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for some of the coldest air of the season to enter the region as we head into the weekend. We will get one more night and day before the arctic shot takes over the area.

Today we will be playing the waiting game on a cold front that will eventually sweep through the area.

Before the front arrives watch for a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures that are likely to jump into the low to mid-40s on Friday, so yet another above-average afternoon. The front will have limited moisture associated with it, but a few flurries or a spotty snow shower aren’t totally ruled out during the day.

Saturday will be more reminiscent of what we usually expect during January in Philadelphia with sunny skies but high temperatures only in the mid-30s.

Not much changes for Sunday as we get another day of sunny skies and breezy conditions with highs once again in the mid-30 range.

Winds will gust to near 30 mph Saturday and Sunday, so while actual air temperatures will be in the 30s it will feel like the 20s most of the weekend.

We are still tracking a storm system for early next week that could bring measurable snow to the region.

Models are coming into better agreement that this will likely be a Monday night into early Tuesday system but track and snowfall potential are still up in the air.

Right now, we will call for a chance for rain/snow mix on Monday with a chance for snow showers then on Tuesday as the system makes its exit.

There are still plenty of details to be worked out for the system next week. We should likely get a break from the wintry weather on Wednesday with a sunny day before a chance for another system toward the end of next week.

