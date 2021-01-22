PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer could be fired after being arrested Friday. A woman told police 40-year-old Rahim Montgomery sexually assaulted her about five years ago when she was a minor.
Montgomery is a 20-year veteran with the police department.
He’s been suspended for 30 days and we’re told the police commissioner plans to fire him after that.
