PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was seriously injured in a broad daylight shooting in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood. Shots were fired on the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue, just before 10 a.m. Friday.
Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot once in the lower-left back.
He was rushed to Temple Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
So far no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Blake Davis Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old In North Philly
Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?
Woman, Gladys Coriano, Shot To Death While Sitting In Parked SUV Outside Her Fox Chase Home, Philadelphia Police Say