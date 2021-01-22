PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There were a billion reasons to buy lottery tickets tonight! That’s because the historic jackpot is a billion dollars.

$1 billion, that’s how much is up for grabs in the Mega Millions jackpot. Eyewitness News found some folks in Philadelphia who were feeling lucky.

“Today, I purchased probably seven tickets. This past week we’ve purchased a lot,” Crystal McHugh said.

Whoever cashes in on that hefty jackpot could walk away with nearly $740 million dollars in cold hard cash. What would someone do with all of that money?

“Pay off debt and probably give money to the family and probably give some back,” MJ Jordan said.

“I’ve got kids. So get it out of Philly,” Erika Womack said.

“Take care of family, maybe help people who are in need. If I won a bunch of money, yeah that’s what I would do, help some people out,” Tom Mundy said.

This is only the third time a jackpot has hit this milestone.

But residents are hoping it’s their lucky night when the numbers are read.

If the Mega Millions jackpot is won tonight, it would be the third-largest lotto prize ever.

Get your tickets out. Here are the winning numbers: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and the Mega ball is 24.

