CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A sentencing hearing for Katelyn McClure, the New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty in the GoFundMe scam that raised $400,000 for a homeless veteran, has been continued for a later date. McClure and her then-boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, started the fundraising campaign in 2017.
They claimed homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt gave McClure his last $20 to get gas and they wanted to repay him. Prosecutors say it was a lie.
Authorities began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money.
The federal criminal complaint alleges all of the money raised in the campaign was spent by March 2018, with large chunks spent by McClure and D’Amico on an RV, a BMW and trips to casinos in Las Vegas and New Jersey.
McClure could face four years in prison.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Blake Davis Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old In North Philly
Haddonfield Relationship Strategist Patrick Stedman Arrested For Alleged Role In Storming US Capitol
Riley June Williams, Harrisburg Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Riots, Freed From Jail