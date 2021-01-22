NEW HOPE, Pa. (CBS) – Flames destroyed a home and a business in New Hope, Bucks County overnight. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on Middle Road in a rural part of the town.
There were initial reports that people were trapped when the building collapsed.
Firefighters now say everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Blake Davis Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old In North Philly
Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?
Woman, Gladys Coriano, Shot To Death While Sitting In Parked SUV Outside Her Fox Chase Home, Philadelphia Police Say