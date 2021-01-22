WASHINGTON (CBS) — President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to work fast to pass a new financial rescue plan as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on. Biden took action on Friday to bring economic relief to millions of Americans by signing two executive orders.

One of the orders supports workers and lays the groundwork for a higher minimum wage for federal workers. The other increases benefits for those with food insecurity.

“We remain in a once-in-a-century health crisis that has led to the most uneven job and health crisis in modern history,” the president said. “And the crisis is only deepening.”

Biden’s inner circle is taking shape as Lloyd Austin was confirmed as the nation’s first Black secretary of defense.

“Thanks for being here,” Austin said. “Look forward to working with you.”

Also, Janet Yellen received unanimous support from the Senate Finance Committee to become the first woman to head the Treasury Department.

“It will be important for her to keep in mind though that as treasury secretary, she will be serving the interests of all Americans and not simply those of a liberal agenda,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The White House is working to build support for its COVID relief package. The administration will meet with a group of senators this weekend, hoping to hammer out a bipartisan agreement.

Republicans are already showing resistance to the $1.9 trillion price tag.

“We’re not going to get Republican votes for something in that price range. There are some things in there that I think we have some folks who would be willing to support, but a lot of what’s in there are things that we’ve done in our bill that we’ve already passed,” said Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota.

Meanwhile, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden held her first solo event outside the White House visiting a Washington health clinic, with a surprise stop at Capitol Hill to deliver cookies to National Guard troops.

