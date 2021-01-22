MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – Recent expansions in COVID vaccine eligibility are allowing more people in our area to get the shot. On Friday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will get an up-close look at a vaccination site in Moorestown.

It’s located at the Moorestown Mall, inside the old Lord and Taylor department store.

Meantime, the state of New Jersey has now administered more than 475,000 doses of the vaccine. This as President Biden undertakes a new plan to get the shot in even more arms.

When Can I Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Pennsylvania, New Jersey Or Delaware?

President Biden is promising a full-scale attack against COVID-19.

“This is a wartime undertaking,” he said. “We didn’t get into this mess overnight, and it will take months to turn this around.”

The new president signed 10 executive orders Thursday to fight the coronavirus, one invokes the Defense Production Act to increase the supply of PPE, tests and vaccines.

“We need more vaccines, and we need it now,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Many of the nation’s vaccination centers just can’t keep up with demand.

“We are doing a thousand doses today because that’s all we’ve received,” Mayor of Garland, Texas Scott LeMay said.

Burlington County’s mega vaccination site at the Moorestown Mall opened earlier this week. It’s intended to be a regional vaccination center operating seven days a week and serving all of South Jersey.

“You can go on the website with Virtua and register for an appointment. You can not walk in the door here. You are going to need an appointment to get in here,” Burlington County Commissioner Dan O’Connell said.

Back in Washington, another of the president’s executive orders mandates the use of masks in airports, and on planes, trains and inter-city buses.

“The masks have become a partisan issue, unfortunately, but it’s a patriotic act,” Biden said.

Meantime, the White House has undergone a deep cleaning. Plus, new social distancing measures are in place throughout the building and aides are wearing N-95 masks at all times.

Along with that, a new attitude about the fight ahead.

“Let me be very clear: Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better,” Biden said.

In Moorestown, the mega-site is open to all of South Jersey but because of the limited supply, vaccinations are only available by appointment to those deemed eligible by the state.

For more information, click here.

