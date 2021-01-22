PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia announced Friday a $12 million grant program to help struggling restaurants and gyms during the coronavirus pandemic. The money will go to small businesses most adversely affected by the latest round of COVID-19 closures.
The grants could go as high as $15,000.
“The bottom line is that a lot of businesses, particularly these small businesses, have suffered dramatically as a result of the pandemic,” Councilmember Darrell Clarke said. “We are in a very small way, we’re going to be allotting around $12 million in small business support to kind of get them through this process until we can open up our economy.”
The city will begin accepting online applications for the grants at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. You will be able to apply for the grants by clicking here.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the city announced residents who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can now pre-register on a city-run website. Residents can provide their contact information and limited personal information to the Department of Health.
Officials said residents who complete the form would be contacted by city health officials or a city vaccine partner to schedule an appointment. Residents cannot schedule an appointment on the website, however, and it “may take weeks or months before residents will be able to schedule appointments” due to a limited supply, officials said.
The city’s website, which is available in both English and Spanish, is phila.gov/vaccineinterest.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?
Philly Shipyard ‘Coming Back To Life’ After Running Into Hard Times In Recent Years
Blake Davis Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old In North Philly