PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The images of police investigating the unintentional deadly shooting of a 9-year-old girl in North Philadelphia remain fresh in the minds of those who live on the 2300 block of Bouvier Street. Today, the community will remember 9-year-old Nyssa Davis’ life through a vigil.

The vigil and balloon release are set for 12:45 p.m. at Peirce Elementary School.

Remembering 9-year-old Nyssa Davis who was shot and killed yesterday by a 5-year-old boy inside a Philadelphia home. Today her school is holding a balloon release in her honor. pic.twitter.com/dg4B0Z8LEi — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) January 22, 2021

“I’m overwhelmed, I’m overwhelmed,” said Shakeda Gaines, president of the Philadelphia Home and School Council.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the 9-year-old girl was at home with her young brother and cousin, without adult supervision.

Police say a 5-year-old accidentally shot Davis in the head. A 12-year-old then called 911.

The girl’s father, 39-year-old Blake Davis, is now charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and illegal firearms violations.

It’s a string of events that has shattered a family and community.

“They not only lost a child, they lost a father,” Gaines said. “And then they have a 5-year-old who is devastated of everything that is happening.”

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Blake Davis Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old In North Philly

Stimulus Check Update: When Could The Third Payment Arrive?

Woman, Gladys Coriano, Shot To Death While Sitting In Parked SUV Outside Her Fox Chase Home, Philadelphia Police Say