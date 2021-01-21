PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania are kicking off their annual cookie season Thursday. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cookies will be sold online.

Kim Fraites, the CEO of the Girls Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, and two junior girl scouts, Ella Powell and Saige McCann, joined Eyewitness News Thursday morning to discuss the changes.

Fraites says the safety of the girl scouts and members is the number one priority.

The Girl Scouts have been doing virtual programs since the spring. The cookie program will be online this year at least until the coronavirus positivity numbers decrease.

“We’re excited though because in all of these programs our girls innovate, create new opportunities to sell online,” Fraites said.

The Girl Scouts are introducing a new cookie this year — the Toast-Yay. It is a French toast inspired cookie dipped in icing.

“So the new cookie is a cinnamon-vanilla glazed cookie that tastes like French toast. It’s very yummy,” Sage said.

Ella tells Eyewitness News that the troops have been doing virtual Zoom meetings in an effort to stay connected throughout the coronavirus pandemic — and they are still finding ways to keep things fun.

“Lately we have been doing Zoom and like learning all about Girl Scouts and cooking and on one of the Tuesday’s we did pancakes and pajamas,” Ella said.

She explained the girls dressed up and made pancakes, then ate them on Zoom together.

