PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another cold morning is on tap for the Philadelphia region. The breeze will pick up slightly through the late morning as the region stays sunny and chilly in the Delaware Valley.

Highs this afternoon will be in the low 40s but wind chills will likely feel like the low 30s most of the afternoon.

The breeze remains noticeable into Friday as a cold front starts to approach from the west.

As the cold front crosses the region, a few spotty snow showers cannot be ruled out, with the best chances north of Philadelphia.

A reinforcing shot of very cold air will fall in behind the cold front Friday and the region will get a legitimate blast of arctic air for what feels like the first time this season.

Highs over the weekend will stay in the middle 30s with overnight lows likely dropping into the low to mid 20s.

The breeze will continue to be a factor throughout the weekend as well, making it feel likely 10-15 degrees colder than it will actually be.

We continue to track a system for early next week.

Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty about how exactly the system will play out but we are adding a chance for rain or snow mix on both Monday and Tuesday at this time.

Details about the system will become more clear in the coming days.

Temperatures next week likely stay colder than normal, topping out in the mid to upper 30s.

