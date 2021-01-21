PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after a crash in Olney. The police car collided with another vehicle early this morning at Second Street and Godfrey Avenue.
The cruiser had severe damage on its side and its airbag deployed.
Despite the damage, no one was seriously injured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
