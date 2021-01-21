BREAKING:Philadelphia Eagles Hire Nick Sirianni, Indianapolis Colts’ Offensive Coordinator, As Head Coach, Report Says
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after a crash in Olney. The police car collided with another vehicle early this morning at Second Street and Godfrey Avenue.

The cruiser had severe damage on its side and its airbag deployed.

Credit: CBS3

Despite the damage, no one was seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

