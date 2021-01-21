PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The long wait is over. Eyewitness News has confirmed the Philadelphia Eagles are set to hire 39-year-old Nick Sirianni as their new head coach.

“I like it. A lot of people are saying they don’t like him,” Rick Ciarrocchi of Mantua said. “But I think it was a good move.”

Fans don’t know a whole lot about Sirianni, but what they do know has them encouraged about the Birds’ future.

“We definitely needed a little change-up in our offense,” Elvin Torres of South Philadelphia said. “I do know he’s an offensive coordinator, so I feel like that’ll be a nice little change.”

The Eagles conducted an extensive search after Doug Pederson was fired. They interviewed a host of candidates, including Eagles running backs and assistant head coach Duce Staley.

“I think it’s disrespectful to Duce Staley that they hired this guy. I think because Duce is Black, he wasn’t even in the running for consideration, because let’s look at how many Black coaches there are in the NFL,” Harold Jenkins of West Philadelphia said.

After six years as an Eagles player and a decade more as a coach, Staley was overlooked for the 39-year-old Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator.

“I think that Duce should have been the coach because he’s been around the longest,” Jenkins said. “He knows the system. They bring somebody else in. I know he’s not going to quit. He’s going to stay. But I think it’s disrespectful, and at some point, we have to start standing for what’s right.”

Jenkins says Eagles Nation has lost a fan because of the move.

Sirianni has spent at least 11 years in the NFL and the remaining Eagles fans are hoping Sirianni can turn the team around.

“We definitely need some wins and we definitely are looking for another Super Bowl,” Torres said.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Sources: Father Expected To Be Charged After 9-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Head, Killed By 5-Year-Old

Riley June Williams, Harrisburg Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Riots, Freed From Jail

President Biden Tackling COVID-19 Vaccine Shortages, Funding Debates In First Day On Job