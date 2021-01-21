BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) – Wednesday’s inauguration included plenty of ties close to home. They include one of the first gifts the new president received from congressional leaders.
Bristol-based Lenox made custom crystal vases for the president, vice president and their spouses.
The president’s vase features the White House.
The vice president’s has an image of the Capitol.
Each one weighs 32 pounds.
Meanwhile, Delawareans celebrated President Biden at a brewery with an IPA dedicated to the 46th POTUS. The co-owner of Wilmington Brew Works had the idea to create the special IPA dubbed “Rail Care One” in honor of the president’s preferred form of transportation.
The beer was supposed to be on Biden’s train for the trip from Delaware to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration but that plan was scrapped because of security concerns.
