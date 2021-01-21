PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father has been charged after his 9-year-old daughter was fatally shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. Police say a 5-year-old accidentally shot the girl in the head.

Police announced Thursday 39-year-old Blake Davis, the victim’s father, has been arrested. He has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.

The two children were home unattended with a 12-year-old at the time of the shooting.

The deadly shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say they were alerted to the incident by the 12-year-old, who called 911.

The girl was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the Davis family for the terrible loss of a beloved child. This tragedy was 100% preventable. Kids should not be allowed unsupervised access to firearms, period. We can hold both that a father has suffered a horrific tragedy, and that he is also criminally responsible for this loss,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “As a community, we must also come together to ensure that the two other children found in this residence are able to heal and grow beyond the trauma inflicted on them.”

The Philadelphia Home and School Council president says a teacher was instructing the girl online when the shooting happened.

“This child was in a class and then she went and she said something and she never came back. That is heartbreaking. You’re talking about layers and layers and layers of things that is happening in this one community,” Shakeda Gaines said.

Two guns were recovered from the house.

