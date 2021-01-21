NEW JERSEY (CBS) – Someone in Maryland is waking up $731 million richer on Thursday. The winning ticket was sold in Maryland and three tickets worth a million dollars were sold in New Jersey.
So check your numbers, they are: 40-53-60-68-69 and the Powerball is 22.
The Powerball jackpot is now $20 million.
But the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to a whopping $970 million.
That drawing is Friday night. The cash payout is $716 million.
