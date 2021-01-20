PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman has been shot to death inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2000 block of Carver Street in Frankford.
Police found the woman shot in the head in a second-floor bedroom.
Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Investigators say children were in the home at the time of the shooting but they were not hurt.
Police say the shooting is a domestic case.
