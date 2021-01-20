PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Crews are working to repair a large water main break at 22nd and Dauphin Streets in North Philadelphia. The gushing water washed out large chunks of the street Wednesday.
Right now, it’s a muddy mess.
But the good news is the Water Department says no customers are without water service.
There is no word on when the repairs will be completed.
