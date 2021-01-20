WIMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The University of Delaware’s Fighting Blue Hens Drumline departed for Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning. Thirty-five members of the drumline will help escort President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House following the completion of swearing-in ceremony.
CBS3 spoke with the university’s director of athletic bands about the honor.
“They have been watching the news. They certainly had some concerns about everything that was going on in D.C. We did too, but as we progressed over this last weekend and week, the excitement has built,” Heidi Sarver said.
President Biden graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965.
