WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — It’s no secret that President Joe Biden is a very proud Delawarean and the First State is just as proud to claim him. Those at some of the president’s favorite eateries in Wilmington watched his inauguration with excitement.

“Everybody’s proud of Delaware today,” said Tony Matulas. “Everybody.”

Matulas watched with joy as Opa! Opa! at Trolley Square’s most famous regular was sworn-in as the first United States president from Delaware.

“Today is a historical day for Delaware. Our neighbor, our friend, our customer is the 46th president of the United States,” Matulas said.

So what does President Biden order at the Greek spot?

“He loves the Greek salad, he loves the rice pudding,” Matulas said. “Actually, one day he told me, ‘Tony, you have the best Greek salad in America!’”

Across Delaware Avenue at Gianni’s Pizza, which Biden has frequented since his Senate days, his pie of choice is a classic pepperoni.

“I told him, I said, ‘Please, if you win, come back. You got a free pizza on me,'” said Giovanni Esposito. “No matter if I agree or disagree with him, I hope for the best for the United States. Not only for Delaware, but for the whole country.”

Some Delawareans were among the 1,000 selected to attend the scaled-down inauguration in person. They included the Fightin’ Blue Hens drumline from the president’s alma mater, the University of Delaware.

As much as Delaware loves Biden, there is a sigh of relief that he is now in Washington, D.C., as security, roadblocks and media took over this generally quiet city for months leading up to the inauguration.

