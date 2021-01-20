WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney says Wednesday was a glorious day for Delaware. While Delawareans couldn’t be in Washington, D.C. to celebrate their favorite son, President Joe Biden, they gathered across the state to take in the day’s historic events.

Over cold brews and socially distancing, Wilmington Brew Works in Delaware was a popular place to watch Biden’s transition from president-elect to the 46th president of the United States.

“I feel extreme pride,” Elissa Menashes said.

That’s because Menashes, like so many others from this tiny state, has that special Delaware connection to now President Biden.

“Everybodys got a Joe story and mine, in particular, is that my brother, when he was just graduated from college, went to be an intern for Joe,” Menashes said.

“We’ve had a secretary of state, we’ve had plenty of senators, a lot of other people who have been national figures from Delaware, but this is our first president.” Lucas Clawson said.

This Wilmington brewery isn’t just where Delawareans came to watch the inauguration of the first president from the First State, but it’s also a place where something creative was brewed to commemorate this day.

“For right now, these are the last four,” John Fusco said, “but we have more in the tank.”

Fusco is the co-owner of Wilmington Brew Works and had the idea to create this special IPA, dubbed Rail Care One in honor of the president’s preferred form of transportation.

“Hey, we really should do something that commemorates this for Delaware. It’s really an exciting thing for us here in Wilmington,” Fusco said. “There is Air Force One. Why isn’t there a train? We should have Rail Car One.”

Fusco says the beer was supposed to be on Biden’s train for the trip from Delaware to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration but that plan was scrapped because of security concerns.

“We were really upset when that was canceled,” Fusco said.

But plenty of other Delawareans weren’t when they got to enjoy the brew instead.

“Today it sold out in about two hours,” Fusco said.

