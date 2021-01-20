Philadelphia Native, Isaias Caba, Among National Guard Troops In Washington, DC For Inauguration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Roughly 25,000 National Guard troops are in Washington D.C. on Wednesday focused on keeping the area safe during the inauguration of Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States. One of those troops serving his country is 19-year-old Private First Class Isaias Caba from North Philadelphia.
“Being a part of this is a pretty big deal. I feel honored to help out my fellow soldiers out in the field,” Caba said.
Caba is one of 2,500 National Guard members from the state of Pennsylvania.
He’s part of a support brigade.
“We’re unloading food and loading food. And we’re taking it out to our fellow soldiers that are out in the field right now,” Caba said. “We’re loading fuel into trucks. We’re supporting everything they need right now.”
This is Caba’s first domestic deployment mission.
He volunteered after watching a mob storm the Capitol two weeks ago.
“It’s something really crazy that happened, and the next day they asked me if I wanted to volunteer,” Caba said.
Today, he’ll be an eyewitness to history, part of the most protected inauguration this country has ever seen.
