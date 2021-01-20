PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from a local community leader who made the trip to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration. Eyewitness News reporter Kimberly Davis talked to the president of the Urban League of Philadelphia about what today’s events mean for women of color.

“D.C. looked just like a military war zone. It’s nothing that I’ve ever experienced or seen before,” Urban League of Philadelphia President Andrea Custis said.

Capitol Hill may have resembled a war zone but attendees say they felt safe as they watched President Joe Biden be sworn in as the 46th president, as well as Kamala Harris, the first female vice president to take the oath of office.

“Today was not just about them as candidates. Today was about democracy. We took back the attack on democracy. Today was about shared values,” Custis said.

Custis is the president of the Urban League of Philadelphia, a civil rights organization that’s been around for more than a century. She traveled to Washington to watch history be made.

“We’re so proud that she is the first Black and south Asian American woman. Like how can you not be elated over that? There’s little girls all around in America that are saying, ‘She looks like me! The vice president looks like me!’ And there’s such joy in that,” Custis said.

It’s not just little girls that are excited. In fact, women around the world are celebrating. And many Americans are hoping this new administration will help to heal a country that’s so deeply divided.

“We have a lot in common, and we need to look at those shared values and stick with them. I believe we’re going to have not the same America, I believe we’re going to have a better America,” Custis said.

Around the country, women of all ages paid tribute to Harris by wearing their chucks and pearls to celebrate her inauguration.

