PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Law enforcement in our region continues to keep a close watch to make sure things remain calm, even though the bulk of the inaugural festivities in Washington, D.C. have wrapped up. At this point, authorities say they’re not expecting any protests or violence related to the inauguration, but authorities are still keeping a more watchful eye over landmarks like Independence Hall, as well as communities across our area.

“We have increased our patrols significantly,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Jessica Toobin said.

Through at least Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police will continue to increase security around government buildings, schools and churches.

“Those target areas that could potentially be a place of gathering where protests could possibly occur,” Toobin said. “I’d look out for any types of suspicious behaviors.”

State troopers have been monitoring for potential protests and are fully staffed. There are no known threats but officers are fully staffed and at the ready.

“We are on high alert, right now, as we speak. We have a lot of manpower at this time designated to multiple areas,” Toobin said.

But for now, President Joe Biden’s transition is not causing any disruptions in our area.

“We don’t have any reason to believe that things are going to escalate or get violent at this point. However, we just want to ensure that we have the proper personnel in place in the event something does occur,” Toobin said.

Police also say if you see suspicious activity to report it.

