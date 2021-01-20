PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Alpha Kappa Alpha, the historically Black sorority Vice President Kamala Harris pledged at Howard University, is honoring her historic accomplishment. There are a lot of emotions surrounding Wednesday’s inauguration, and many were bursting with pride at their new vice president.

The anticipation leading up to the Biden-Harris inauguration was insurmountable.

“A glass ceiling has been broken,” Evelyn Sample-Oates said. “It has been broken and shattered.”

Sample-Oates was one of the many from the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. elated to see their sorority sister take office.

“I’m so full of pride and emotion, I couldn’t even sleep last night,” Sample-Oates said.

“All sorors were asked to wear their pearls, wear some pink,” Shelly Pullian said.

Zoom watch parties were the theme of the day. In addition, families huddled around their TV with children. Howard University alum Monica Lewis was born in Pennsylvania, grew up in Delaware, and is a Howard alumnus.

“I just feel doubly blessed, if that’s possible to have [President Joe Biden] and Kamala Harris serving in these roles,” Sample-Oates said.

It's an honor to be your Vice President. pic.twitter.com/iM3BxJzz6E — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 20, 2021

Her children, 17-year-old Courtney and 9-year-old Evan, are taking it all in alongside her.

“It just means that anything is possible,” Courtney said, “especially seeing a woman of color going into office and holding such great power. It’s just influential for everyone, young girls, little boys like Evan.”

Harris spent time in Philadelphia during the campaign.

Councilmember Cherelle Parker hosted her then and is proud to see her in her current role now.

“She says that we are enough,” Parker said. “That when you’ve done the work and you’ve served and you’ve worked hard to achieve it, you have a right to have a seat at the table.”

So many people watched this historic day from afar. Some through pearls and chucks, symbolic to them and the vice president, making them feel even more connected.

