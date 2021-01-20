PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) — With COVID-19 vaccinations expanding in Pennsylvania, some at the highest risk who received the first doses weeks ago are now getting their second shot. With the second dose of vaccine, people are more fully protected from the virus.

In Delaware County, almost 3,000 people now have that full coverage, including one very relieved community in Prospect Park.

“I miss my grandchildren growing up, I miss them getting taller every day,” Nicholas Bagley said.

Bagley was happy to get the second COVID vaccine shot, putting him closer to being reunited with this family.

“It was easy to get, easy to receive. I think everybody should get the shot,” he said.

Bagley was among residents and staff getting their second vaccine doses at Aventura at Prospect, a skilled nursing facility in Delaware County.

“We’re extremely happy this day has finally come. We’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time,” Aventura at Prospect administrator Aharon Franco said.

Over the course of the pandemic, about 38 people here have been infected with COVID. The virus, which is especially dangerous to the elderly, spreads quickly and easily in congregate facilities. That’s why most have been restricted from visitors.

“We all would like to get back to what it was before COVID. I think this is the best possibility and the best-case scenario for us to get that way,” Aventura Health Group Regional Director of Marketing Renee Fagan said.

The vaccine is being delivered directly to long-term care facilities through a partnership with pharmacy chains, including CVS.

“The residents here will be able to gather and will have more freedom,” Doress Harris said.

Harris is looking forward to getting her life back and seeing her son with something she’s really missed.

“And hug, that’s very important to me because I’m a touchy, feely person,” she said.

While a lot of people are looking forward to hugging family they’ve missed, experts say even with the vaccine, people might still be able to transmit the virus, so they need to still take precautions and wear masks.

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

‘This Is Our Favorite Store’: The Trump Store In Bensalem Sees Wave Of Customers On Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day

9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Shot In Head Inside North Philadelphia Home

Joe Biden Says ‘We Must End This Uncivil War’ After Being Sworn-In As 46th President Of United States