ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — An Ardmore man is among the 73 people former President Donald Trump pardoned on his way out of the White House. Gary Hendler applied to get pardoned for a drug-related crime he had committed in the early 1980s.
He woke up Wednesday morning to find his name on the pardon list.
“I did a double-take. I had to look at it a couple times and I felt like, I believe, it would feel if you hit the lottery and you’re in shock. It was unbelievable, I jumped out of bed, I kept pacing. I didn’t even know what to do,” Hendler said.
Since his conviction, Hendler has helped others recover from addiction.
He now owns a real estate business.
