PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street.
Philadelphia Police say the victim was shot once in the right side of the head.
She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
Two weapons were recovered from the scene.
It is unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
Woman Shot To Death In Frankford Home While Children Were Inside, Philadelphia Police Say
Biden Inauguration: President-Elect Joe Biden’s First Executive Order Will Require Masks On Federal Property
Joe Biden Picks Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine To Be Assistant Health Secretary