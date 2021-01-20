WATCH LIVEJoe Biden's Inauguration Day Events Streaming Live On CBSN
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Bouvier Street.

Philadelphia Police say the victim was shot once in the right side of the head.

She was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Two weapons were recovered from the scene.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

