PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 52-year-old woman has died after a shooting in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood. It happened on the 900 block of Hartel Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the woman was in her SUV, parked in front of her home, when another vehicle pulled up.
They say the shooter reached out the driver’s side window and shot the victim several times.
Police rushed her to the hospital where she later died.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM
‘This Is Our Favorite Store’: The Trump Store In Bensalem Sees Wave Of Customers On Joe Biden’s Inauguration Day
9-Year-Old Girl Dies After Shot In Head Inside North Philadelphia Home
Joe Biden Says ‘We Must End This Uncivil War’ After Being Sworn-In As 46th President Of United States