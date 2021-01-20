WATCH LIVE ON CBSN:"Celebrating America" inauguration special hosted by Tom Hanks
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 41-year-old male passenger was killed when a car crashed into a metal pole in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon. Police say the crash happened on the 6600 block of Essington Avenue around 3 p.m.

Police say a sedan attempted to pass a tractor-trailer and struck the police. The driver, a man approximately 40 years old, was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

