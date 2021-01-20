PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – The Mega Millions jackpot has rolled over again! Friday’s jackpot is now up to $970 million after no one won Tuesday night. This is now the game’s second-largest jackpot in history.

The winning numbers from Tuesday are: 10-19-26-28-50 and the Mega Ball 16.

Eleven tickets still matched five white balls to win at least $1 million. Two tickets in New Jersey and one ticket in Pennsylvania won the million-dollar prize.

An estimated $970 million is now up for grabs for those who’d like their prize in an annual payment or $716.3 million for a lump-sum option.

If the top prize is won Friday, it would be the United States’ third-largest lottery jackpot ever, behind a $1.586 billion Powerball prize in January 2016 and the current Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion from October 2018.

This is the longest stretch without a Mega Millions jackpot winner, lottery officials say. The last jackpot win was $120 million on September 15 by a player in Wisconsin.

Mega Millions can be played in every state except Alabama, Alaska, Nevada, Utah and Hawaii.

You can try your luck again Wednesday night with Powerball. That jackpot is worth $730 million or $546 million cash option.

If it is won, it would the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot in game history, and the sixth-largest in US lottery history, organizers say.

Like Mega Millions, Powerball is on its longest streak of drawings without a jackpot winner. The last jackpot was won in New York on Sept. 16.

(©Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)

MORE ON CBSPHILLY.COM

Police: Woman In Custody After 28-Year-Old Man Gunned Down In South Philadelphia

Joe Biden Picks Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine To Be Assistant Health Secretary

Authorities Arrest Riley Williams, Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Attack