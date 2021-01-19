(WCCO/CBS Local) — The second round of federal stimulus payments have been slow in reaching some bank accounts, and they’re causing some confusion.
Some aren’t getting a direct deposit or a check. Instead, it’s a pre-paid debit card. And this new form of payment is catching people off guard, including Cheri Schwartz, who hesitated when she recently opened a letter in the mail.
“It had like the U.S. Treasury seal. Looked very legitimate,” Schwartz said. “There has been so much news of scams, of people trying to steal your money, especially with seniors such as myself.”
Inside was an “Economic Impact Payment Card,” which operates just like a pre-paid Visa gift card. Eight-million Americans will get their second stimulus payment this way even if some got a check the first time around.
Are people right to be concerned that this might be a scam? WCCO asked this question to Boa Vang with the Better Business Bureau.
“A consumer out there should be concerned about suspicious activity,” Vang said. “You may not know it’s coming in a pre-paid debit form.”
So how can you verify this isn’t a scam? First, the white envelope will display the U.S. Department of Treasury Seal. The card itself should be a Visa, with the back of it identifying the issuing bank. You will then call a toll-free number to activate the card, which is right when Schwartz became concerned.
“And at the point that they asked me to give the last six digits of the Social Security number. That’s when I hung up,” Schwartz said.
Vang says in this case, including a portion of your Social Security number is needed to activate the card. Schwartz’s husband took her card to the bank, who then helped him activate it.
“Do research on it, don’t just jump in with both feet,” Schwartz said.
If you threw out the card thinking it was a scam, click here to request a replacement card.
GALLOWAY, N.J. (CBS) –
A new Stockton University poll reveals that New Jerseyans are split when it comes to legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
The university polled 728 adults who live in New Jersey asking them where they stand on the issue.
Forty-nine percent of those polled said they support legalizing pot for recreational purposes.
Currently, medical marijuana is only legal in the Garden State.
According to the study, 44 percent oppose legalization, with roughly 5 percent unsure.
“These poll results suggest there is not a consensus in New Jersey on whether marijuana should be made legal,” said Michael W. Klein, interim executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton.
Stockton says 75 percent of those poll stated that they don’t currently use marijuana and would not do so even if it was legal.
But, roughly one in four participants (15 percent) said that although they do not use the drug, they would try it if it were legal.
Younger adults and men are more likely to support legalization, the study shows.
Sixty-four percent of respondents younger than age 50 support legalization, compared to 41 percent age 50 and older. Among men, 56 percent support legalizing marijuana, while only 44 percent of women do.
Twenty-four percent of pro-legalization participants said their main reason for supporting the law would be tax revenues. Twenty-two percent said that marijuana was safer than alcohol and 11 percent said pot was safer than tobacco.
About 11 percent of pro-legalization participants said that legalizing marijuana would reduce law enforcement or prison costs.
Governor Phil Murphy has expressed his support for legalizing marijuana in New Jersey.
Stockton conducted the poll from March 22-29, 2018. Interviewers working from the Stockton University campus called landline and cell telephones. The statewide poll’s margin of error is +/- 3.65 percentage points.
