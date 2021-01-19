PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pastor from our area will be delivering the benediction at the Presidential inauguration Wednesday. Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman joined Eyewitness News from Washington, D.C. to talk about how he is preparing for the ceremony.

He is the pastor at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

“What we need is to discover our fate and our foundation of faith, our belief in God because if we have that, then we can find our own in humanity. And when I see your humanity, you see my humanity, it is difficult for me to treat you wrongly and difficult to oppress you. I’m trying to build in this benediction that we are sharing this country as a nation, as people, and we need to learn how to live, love and be reconciled in it,” Beaman said.

He says he’s known the Biden family for years and is looking forward to watching President-elect Joe Biden get sworn into office.

I asked the pastor about his special message that he will deliver to the nation.

Rev. Dr. Beaman said he believes President-elect Biden is uniquely qualified to be president because of his political career and because Mr. Biden is a true man of God.

