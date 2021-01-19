PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith is expected to give an update in the murder case of 25-year-old Milan Loncar, a Temple University grad who was killed while walking his dog in Brewerytown last week.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Philadelphia Police Department Captain Jason Smith will provide an update in the murder of 25-year-old Milan Loncar.
- When: Tuesday, January 19, 2021
- Where: Philadelphia Police headquarters
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
