PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley and Managing Director Tumar Alexander will give an update on the city’s COVID-19 response during a 1 p.m. press conference.
You can watch the press conference on the CBSN Philly player above at 1 p.m.
What: City officials will provide the latest updates on the response to COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia in a virtual press conference.
Who:
Mayor Jim Kenney
Tumar Alexander, Managing Director
Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner, Philadelphia Department of Public Health
Note: An interpreter will provide the Health Department updates and answer questions in Spanish.
When: Today, January 19, 2021, 1:00 p.m.
