PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A violent night in Philadelphia leaves at least two people dead, including a driver who was gunned down while sitting at a traffic light. Including these two homicides, Philadelphia has recorded at least 17 homicides for the year, which is down compared to last year.

Among the victims was a 17-year-old boy. Chopper 3 was overhead where he was shot and killed on Jefferson Street. The homicide happened in North Philly just after 9 p.m. Monday. Police say he was shot in the face and found in a breezeway between two buildings. Police say two separate guns were used. At least 16 shots were fired.

Police say the boy lived four blocks from where he was killed.

“We don’t have a description, nor do we have a motive for that shooting,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Just before 9 p.m, police were called to the intersection of Broad and Packer Streets in South Philly. When they got there, they found a 29-year-old man slumped over in the driver seat of a blue Honda sedan. After the shooting, the man tried to drive away but hit a telephone pole. At least 16 shots were fired into the vehicle. The man was hit multiple times. Police say a person in a red car jumped out of the back seat and shot the man. The victim lived in South Philly but several miles from where the shooting happened.

No one has been arrested in either of these homicides and no weapons have been recovered.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.