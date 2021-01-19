NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — The University of Delaware Blue Hen Drumline will be part of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. The drumline will escort the president and vice president to the White House after they are sworn into office.
The president-elect graduated from the university in 1965.
Eyewitness News caught up with the drumline practicing on Tuesday.
“For someone whose name we know and we think about walking around on campus, being elevated to the highest office in the country, is surreal and exciting and overwhelming all at the same time,” said Heidi Sarver, director of athletic bands.
“Joe Biden was the reason that I wanted to go to UD originally. Being able to perform for him as he’s becoming the president of the United States was a huge and amazing opportunity,” Josh Huynh said.
The Delaware drumline was selected as only of one of two civilian groups to participate in the physical escort, as the majority of the inaugural events will be virtual.
The Howard University drumline will also perform, honoring its alumna, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
