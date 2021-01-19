WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to leave Delaware to take the oath of office Wednesday in an inauguration unlike any we’ve ever seen before. Security in Washington is extremely high heading into tomorrow’s inauguration.

Authorities are also continuing to hunt down those involved in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CBS News has learned Biden will use his inaugural address to appeal to President Donald Trump supporters in a push for unity.

“We’re going into Wednesday knowing that we’re ready to do the work,” Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said.

Two hundred-thousand flags have been placed on the National Mall to represent the people unable to attend amid the coronavirus pandemic and security threats.

“Washington is looking very different than it normally does,” said John Hudak, senior fellow with the Brookings Institution.

Twenty five-thousand National Guard troops will be in the city for the inauguration following the Jan. 6 attack.

“It is going to be an unprecedented affair, both for security reasons and because of pandemic concerns as well,” Hudak said.

Nearly two weeks after the mob stormed the Capitol, authorities continue to arrest those involved.

Riley June Williams, 22, is charged with illegally entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct. Court papers say she stole a laptop from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with plans to get the device into the hands of Russia’s foreign intelligence service.

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump briefly mentioned the attack in a farewell video.

“Violence is never the answer,” she said.

President Trump is expected to spend his final full day in office issuing pardons and commutations for up to 100 people.

MORE FROM CBSPHILLY.COM

Authorities Arrest Riley Williams, Pennsylvania Woman Accused Of Stealing Nancy Pelosi’s Laptop During Capitol Attack

Joe Biden Picks Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine To Be Assistant Health Secretary

Ocean City Police Searching To Identify Man Wanted In Assault, Attempted Luring Of Juvenile Girl