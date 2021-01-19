UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby Police are searching for a man accused of sexually and physically assaulting someone over the weekend. Police say Michael Kotwicki is wanted in the incident that happened on Jan. 17.
Police have not said where in the township the incident happened.
Kotwicki is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 130 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
His last known addresses are in Secane and Springfield.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, 610-734-7693, or email socialmedia@udpd.org. Any information will remain anonymous.
